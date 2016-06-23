Internet Sales Extraordinaire, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Special Needs and Care Giver Products

Montgomery, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2016 --Melva Strang-Foster is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SpecialFamiliesHaveSpecialNeeds.com. The website offers a wide variety of special needs and care giver products with a particular focus on products geared towards autism support. Strang-Foster was inspired by her own experiences as a caregiver, as her own mother has dementia and her granddaughter is a special needs child. After realizing how little time and energy people like herself who are caregivers have for finding the right products, Strang-Foster wanted to put together a one-stop shop to ensure others get the products and resources they need.



There are many excellent special needs and care giver products featured within the merchandise of SpecialFamiliesHaveSpecialNeeds.com. The website carries items including adaptive clothing, canes, walkers, wheelchairs, bedrails and cribs, bed tables, location tracking, calming products, hearing and visual support, language development and developmental play products, and more. In the future, Strang-Foster plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. She recently added adaptive swimsuits for children and special swim diapers. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Strang-Foster regarding each and every transaction made on SpecialFamiliesHaveSpecialNeeds.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products as well as resources they can go to for help. If a customer doesn't find what he or she needs, they can fill out the "Product Research Request" form and Strang-Foster will find the product for them. The site also has a resources page with information on financial assistance and other helpful topics such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease information. Strang-Foster emphasizes that this is a business of the heart and comes from her own personal experience of caring for special needs people. The business comes from the understanding of how tiring it is to be on-call all the time as a caregiver and not having the time to shop and do research.



To complement the main website, Strang-Foster is also launching a blog located at http://www.SpecialNeedsProductsBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to being a caregiver of a special needs person in general, such as using special needs toys and getting around with the proper mobility equipment. The blog is designed for parent caregivers of children, caregivers of the elderly, caregivers of someone who has had a stroke, and others who can relate to having special needs people in their lives. The goal of the blog is to bring together groups of caregivers and help them realize that they have a lot in common and can benefit from sharing information.



