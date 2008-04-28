Internet Security Services Start-up Launches; Wasim Khan at the Helm

London UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2008 -- Warrior Networks got underway this week with a portfolio of internet security services . Wasim Khan, is founder of the new company, which also offers backup and disaster-recovery services.



“With nearly 15 years of technical experience it is time to turn the internet security market on its head.” Says Khan, who expects the company’s secure gateway platform to be the foundation for Warrior’s global firewall, VPN, antispam, antivirus, content filtering and intrusion prevention services.



Warrior Networks is an independent privately funded venture based in Berkshire United Kingdom. As an independent start up it offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions 100% backed by leading vendors.



Warrior Networks will provide monitoring, maintenance and response for customers and "help them establish policies, maintain them, and generate reports and alerts," Khan says.



To date, Warrior Networks has been funded privately with just under quarter of a million euros ; additional fundraising is underway.



The start-up is establishing a security operations center (SOC) and plans to hire a core team of about 15 people, mostly engineers. The company also plans to establish a backup SOC in the north of England.

