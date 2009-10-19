Internet Systems Consortium (ISC) Selects UnitedLayer As a Colocation Partner

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2009 -- UnitedLayer, LLC, a privately held company Managed Colocation Services firm, announced today that ISC has selected UnitedLayer as its colocation partner by signing a multi-year contract.



UnitedLayer will provide colocation, cross connect and IP services for ISC at its flagship data center facility in San Francisco. Colocation services include physical data center floor space for cabinets, power and cooling. UnitedLayer’s San Francisco data centers boast fully-redundant N+1 environmental control and 2N power systems.



“We are excited and honored to provide services to ISC” said UnitedLayer founder and CEO Arman Khalili. “ISC’s teams are key contributors to the commercial grade open source software for the Internet Community. UnitedLayer is a major supporter of open source software and will work tirelessly to provide exceptional services to our Internet Community” said Khalili.



“The customer service provided at the 200 Paul location in San Francisco has exceeded expectations. We are happy to continue our business relationship with United Layer” said Paul Vixie ISC president.



UnitedLayer, founded in 2001, is a North American internet enabler offering a suite of colocation, Internet and managed infrastructure services.



About ISC

Internet Systems Consortium (ISC) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) public benefit corporation widely known for world-class Internet software engineering and network operations. ISC produces only open-source software, of which BIND and ISC DHCP are the two best-known examples. Our emphasis is on Internet core technology. Our widely-imitated Managed Open Source process ensures the quality of this software while keeping it completely open and available. ISC operates high-reliability global networks of DNS root servers (F-root) and authoritative DNS servers (SNS@ISC) both for non-profit and for commercial enterprises. ISC is also very involved in ongoing Internet protocol and standards development, particularly in the areas of DNSSEC and IPv6. ISC is supported by donations from generous sponsors, by program membership fees, and by specific fees for services. For program or donation information, please visit our website at http://www.isc.org.



About UnitedLayer, LLC.

UnitedLayer, LLC. is a premier North American Colocation and Internet infrastructure services firm. It offers IP transit, colocation, dedicated and managed servers in multiple datacenters strategically located throughout North America.



UnitedLayer is about Power, Cooling, Packets and People.



Media Contact:

Albert A. Ahdoot

415 349 2100

Albert@UnitedLayer.com

