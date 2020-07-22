Interns 4-Good Expands Internship Opportunities as Student Membership Exceeds 3,500

Westchester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2020 --Interns 4-Good, a student-led nonprofit organization based in Westchester, New York, has launched an innovative summer program for students in grades K-8. Recognizing that children everywhere are longing for the structure and interaction that camp provides, Interns 4-Good Summer Camp mimics the small group atmosphere of traditional day camps. The program runs daily from 12 pm-3 pm EST and is free for all students.



Interns 4-Good was created in 2018 to provide teens with virtual internship opportunities with nonprofits. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Interns 4-Good has mobilized its over 3,500 volunteers to add education-related services to help younger children, teachers, and parents navigate the transition to online learning.



Social distancing orders during this summer season poses a new set of unique challenges for students and their families. Interns 4-Good Summer Camp is designed with this in mind. Studies have shown that children lose over 20 percent of the school-year gains during the summer. Learning remotely has increased the risk that children will experience the summer slide.



"We recognize that children won't embrace summer learning if they aren't having fun. Each day is filled with laughter and learning-the way summer camp should be! From the Stock Market to the public speaking to poetry, there is something for everyone." explains Ellie Zimmerman, Founder and CEO of Interns 4-Good. The children keep a digital portfolio to showcase their work for their families. For students who may benefit from 1-on-1 support, free tutoring sessions are also by Interns 4-Good tutors.



Interns 4-Good Summer Camp is yet another example of how high school students can make a difference. The Summer Camp runs through the month of July. Please visit www.Interns4Good.org to register today.



About Interns 4-Good

Interns 4-Good is a student-led nonprofit organization that connects high school students with remote, skill-based, internship opportunities at nonprofit organizations. In response to COVID-19, Interns 4-Good's network of over 3,500 volunteers now teach a free virtual summer camp and offer 1-on-1 tutoring to students in grades K-8. The organization is led by a team of ambitious high school students across the United States. For more information, please visit https://interns4good.org/.



Contact:

Ellie Zimmerman

CEO and Founder, Interns 4-Good

Ellie@interns4good.org

646-430-3007



Website:

www.interns4good.org



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/interns4good/

https://www.instagram.com/interns4good/