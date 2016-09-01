Interstate Spray Foam Insulation Partners with BizIQ

Fargo, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2016 --Interstate Spray Foam Insulation, a full-service, family owned and operated insulation contractor, recently announced it has begun a collaboration with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing firm that provides services to small businesses throughout North America.



In teaming up with BizIQ, Interstate Spray Foam Insulation hopes to increase traffic to its website and grow its customer base in Fargo and the surrounding areas. With a strategy built around search engine optimization, BizIQ's approach to working with clients like the insulation contractor in Fargo, ND focuses on boosting their rankings in local Google searches. Also included in BizIQ's marketing plan is a new company website for Interstate Spray Foam Insulation, as well as twice-monthly blog content and increased facilitation of communication between the company and its customers.



The new website of Interstate Spray Foam Insulation will place an emphasis on providing timely, informative and relevant content related to the company's services, all of which will be written by trained, professional copywriters. Multiple means of contacting the insulation contractor in Fargo, ND will be featured on the site, as well as a Google Maps link to help customers find the company's location.



"For nearly a decade, our company has been a trusted source for insulation in the Fargo area," said Jared Purdy, owner of Interstate Spray Foam Insulation. "As we look to expand our reach throughout our service area, we decided it would be useful to draw on BizIQ's expertise in digital marketing, and we've been very pleased thus far with the work they've done on our behalf. Our team is looking forward to a productive, long-term partnership and excited to bring new customers into our family."



About Interstate Spray Foam Insulation

Founded in 2007, Interstate Spray Foam Insulation offers insulation sales, installation and other related services to residential and commercial customers in the greater Fargo area. The company specializes in spray foam insulation, but also works with a variety of other products, and emphasizes a quality customer service experience in every transaction.



For more information about Interstate Spray Foam Insulation and the company's products and services, please visit http://interstateinsulation.com.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.