Intervention 911 Announces the Dates of Its Worldwide Training for Interventionists in Nashville, Tennessee

This summer is an exciting time for professionals in the field of addiction medicine, specifically for drug and alcohol intervention specialists. The Intervention 911 team has again partnered with Southworth Associates to bring an intervention training program to the United States. The session will take place July 30 through August 2, 2013 at the Courtyard Nashville Brentwood in Nashville, Tennessee, and will offer in-depth training and education for individuals looking to take the next step in becoming interventionists.



Ken Seeley and John Southworth are both Board Registered Interventionists, Level II and have a combined total of over 65 years of experience dealing with addiction medicine. The pair follow the Johnson Model of Intervention, which is a world-renowned method used by interventionists everywhere. The model focuses on seven major components that are explained both theoretically and in intervention practice. They are team, planning, focused on care, addiction only (only discussing addiction, not discussing other past events),



By registering for the event, participants will be have exclusive access to four days of International Interventionist Credentialing Board (IICB) approved intervention training in the Johnson Model featuring two Modules. Module 1 will focus on drug and alcohol intervention and Module 2 will focus on Process Addictions. Those looking to become Board Certified Interventionists will receive 28 CE hours of credit which are recognized for the CIP credential as well as the BRi Certification.



The techniques being taught at the training session highlight a standard of excellence in the the treatment and intervention community which supports continued learning and a team approach to helping client achieve long-term recovery.



Sponsors for the Nashville event include Foundations Recovery Network, The Refuge, Benchmark Recovery Center, and Morningside Recovery along with others. Caroline D. Smith and Eric McLaughlin will also be speaking and hosting at the training.



Following this training, in September, Ken Seeley has been invited to speak at the Foundations Recovery Network Conference Moments of Change. He will be the Keynote Speaker on September 24th at 8:30am, the topic will be "Intervention Perspectives: Providing a Seamless Continuum of Care" This conference focuses on interventions and integrated treatment methods and innovations in behavior health situations and holistic treatment. Attendees will have a chance to earn CE credit in their field of interest.



About Ken Seeley Communities

Ken Seeley Communities believes in the achievable goal of life-long sobriety. The program has created a protocol for long-term sobriety that focuses on accountability from the individual in recovery and the support system of close family and friends. Addiction is a chronic, progressive disease, and even with a one-year treatment program, relapse, jail and even untimely death are still possible. By shifting the focus from 30 days to long-term, they provide goals that reach into the future and create a continuing care plan to support life-long sobriety and recovery. For more information, please visit: http://thetreatmentcommunity.com/



For more information go to: http://thetreatmentcommunity.com/training/treatment-centers/