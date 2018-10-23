Interventional Pain Specialists Are Part of the Solution to the Opioid Crisis

Frederick, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2018 --The term pain management is often confusing among the plethora of resources and definitions out there. Naturally, in the face of the opioid crisis specialties and alternative therapy providers, in particular, take advantage of this very real and serious epidemic to promote their beliefs and businesses. However, little is discussed about how conservative, responsible interventional pain management is an integral part of the solution to the opioid crisis.



Dr. Chirag Sanghvi of Newbridge Spine & Pain Center sees patients in Frederick county and Loudoun county, "I can see my prescribing statistics through the Virginia prescription monitoring program (PMP). These statistics show that over 98% of my prescriptions are below the CDC guidelines of 90 MME (84% below 50 MME). Compare this to similar prescribers at 81% (just 55% below 50 MME). I can keep opioid prescribing low because I have other ways to treat pain."



With such a huge variety of procedures the interventional pain specialty can target the source of pain very specifically.



Interventional physicians are able to use ultrasound and fluoroscopic guidance as tools to visualize specific nerves and nerve bundles for example to reach the exact point of inflammation.



Mary, a patient diagnosed with cervical spondylosis, disc herniation and disc degeneration in her lower back states, "The first time I [received these procedures] I didn't have to go back for almost 2 yrs. I haven't been as pain free for 20 yrs. [I was not prescribed] any pain pills either."



Think of interventional pain management as a revolving door. The intention is not to keep the patient coming back on a regular schedule, unlike treatments such as chiropractic, but to see patients quickly (within a week of first contact), assess the source of pain, and ensure the patient returns to their normal routine relatively pain free as soon as possible. If invasive surgery is the best course of treatment interventional pain doctors will refer out but may be able to relieve pain temporarily while patients wait to see a surgeon.



Questions you should ask before selecting an interventional pain management provider:



- Do they have a vast tool kit of procedures and treatments or are they limited to medications?

- Are they 100% focused on treating pain?

- Are the doctors board-certified in Anesthesia AND Pain Management?

- Do they take a multi-modal approach to include referring to physical therapy, chiropractic, acupuncture and address diet?



Do not seek pain management from your primary care doctor. Patients seeking pain treatment from their PCP first often prescribed opioids when they could have avoided medications altogether. Once these patients reach a pain specialist often they are already on high doses of opioids or narcotics and may have become dependent.



If you're in pain avoid opioid medications as a first treatment option, whenever possible. There are a number of medications that can hold a patient over until longer-term treatment is available. Medications that do not come with the same risks of addiction. Ask your pain management specialist about treatments and medications appropriate for your specific pain conditions.



