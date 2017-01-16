Interviews with the Hunting Masters Podcast Leaves the Hunting Channel and Comes to Podbean

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2017 --Host John Stallone produced Interviews with the Hunting Masters exclusively for The Hunting Channel Online members. "I stopped producing episodes several years ago because I was concentrating on my TV Show Days In the Wild. But after much debate and pestering from some of my fans to get it back up and going. I have decided to bring back the show as a weekly podcast.."



The Hunting Channel most popular podcast now will be available for public consumption. John is excited about the prospect of reaching a bigger fan base and having a new platform. The podcast although entertaining is an educationally driven podcast where John interviews industry leaders with the hope of improving listeners success in the field. " The Goal of the show is to interview and talk to those guys that seem to get it done year in year out, the guys that everyone looks up to in their neck of the woods and try to squeeze out of them those secret tips and tactics that help make them so successful. I'm driven to make the show educational, entertaining and easy to listen to" say the host John Stallone.



John has interviewed big-name guests such as Randy Ulmer, Jay Scott, Remi Warren, Hal Blood, Tim Gillingham, Joel Turner and many more. The Upcoming Schedule for the new season is star-studded and promises to be the best season yet.



For more information visit http://www.interviewswiththemasters.podbean.com/.



