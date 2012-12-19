New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2012 --Hercules Offshore Inc. (NASDAQ: HERO), a provider of shallow-water drilling and marine services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry globally, is seeing a pullback after rallying in the previous two trading sessions. HERO rose more than 13% in the previous two trading sessions. The stock gained on the back of a rating upgrade from Tudor Pickering.



Following the two-day rally, HERO is down 1.03% to $5.76 in trading today. Prior to the rally, HERO had been trading sideways for almost two weeks, struggling to break through $5.25 resistance level. The stock broke through this level on Monday, which is a bullish signal.



Find out what else traders need to know about HERO to make successful trades by getting the free full report here:http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=HERO



Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX), a company engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight care equipment in North America and Europe, is up sharply in trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading session.



GBX had gained more than 7% on Tuesday after American Railcar Industries Inc., which is controlled by activist investor Carl Icahn, offered to acquire the company for approximately $543 per share or $20 per share. However, the offer has been rejected by GBX’s Board of Directors. The Board said that Icahn’s proposal grossly undervalues the company.



GBX shares are continuing to climb in mid-day trading today. At last check, the stock was up 2.45% to $20.87. GBX could continue to rise on speculation that Icahn may raise his offer to acquire the company.



Find out if GBX could maintain the momentum by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=GBX



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009