Intra-Day Commentary & Reports For: (NASDAQ: FNFG), (NASDAQ: CSCO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2013 --First Niagara Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FNFG) traded in the range of $8.59 and $8.85 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $8.66 and is at $8.76, up 3.73 percent from its previous close of $8.44, with 9.323 million shares volume. First Niagara Financial Group has traded 9.323 million shares so far and its MACD chart shows bullish trend. The stock may go as high as $9.05 level in the coming trading sessions.



First Niagara Financial Group’s first support level is at $8.55. First Niagara Financial Group commands market capitalization of $3.05 billion. It provides financial services to a wide range of clients.



Get the daily news on FNFG here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=FNFG



Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock is at $21.65, up 0.58 percent from its previous close of $21.52. The stock opened the session at $21.61 and touched its highest price point at $21.71. Cisco Systems stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $21.58. The stock is likely to maintain its bullish trend in the near term and medium term. Cisco Systems stock may touch $21.87 level in the coming trading sessions. On the downside, the stock has support at $21.40.



It is also trading above its short term and medium term EMA price of $21.61 and $21.64 respectively, confiOrming bullish trend.



Find out where CSCO could be headed by getting the free and full trend report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=CSCO



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009