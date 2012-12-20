Intra-Day Penny Stocks Traders Need to Add to Their Watch-List: (OTCQB: SVEN), (OTCQB: FNMA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2012 --Superior Venture Corp. (OTCQB: SVEN), a company engaged in the business of making films in China, is continuing to rebound in mid-day trading today. SVEN had rallied more than 200% on November. However, the stock saw a huge sell-off after that, finishing lower in 10 of the next 13 trading sessions and giving up all of its gains from the one-day rally.



SVEN rebounded on Tuesday, gaining more than 140%, after the company announced that the Chinese film industry offers impressive revenue. SVEN has extended its gains from Tuesday in trading today. At last check, the stock was trading 9.85% higher at $0.0290 on volume of 24.04 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 18.04 million.



Find out if SVEN could get back to its bullish momentum in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SVEN



Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA), a government-sponsored enterprise chartered by the U.S. Congress to support liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, is down sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its losses for the week. At last check, FNMA was trading more than 2% lower on volume of 6.82 million, which is more than double the daily average volume of 2.86 million.



FNMA has fallen more than 6% this week. FNMA has slipped this week after trading in a tight range for nearly a month. The stock had been struggling to break through $0.28 resistance level over the past one month. FNMA has now fallen below its 50-day and 200-day moving average. The stock is also about to form a death cross, which suggests that sell-off will continue in the next few trading sessions.



Find out more about FNMA by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=FNMA



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



