Intra-Day Stock Alerts For: (NASDAQ: GRPN), (NASDAQ: TLAB)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2012 --Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN), a daily deals site, is down sharply in mid-day trading today after rallying in the previous trading sessions. GRPN had been gaining momentum ahead of the company’s Board meeting on Thursday as investors were hoping that the Board will replace current CEO Andrew Mason. However, the GRPN Board retailed Mason, sending the stock down sharply today.



GRPN is currently trading 8.37% lower at $4.16 on volume of 17.26 million. Despite the sharp decline today, GRPN is headed for a higher finish for the week. The stock is up nearly 4% for the week. GRPN has support at around $4. If the stock falls below this level then the downward slide could continue.



Tellabs Inc. (NASDAQ: TLAB), a designer and marketer of equipment and services to communications services providers, is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, TLAB was trading 16.10% higher at $3.42 on volume of 10.79 million, which is nearly 5 times the daily average volume of 2.80 million. TLAB has gained more than 19% for the week.



TLAB is soaring today after it became the latest company to announce a special dividend. TLAB has crossed its 50-day moving average in trading today and is trading close to its 200-day moving average. A strong bullish trend will be established once the stock crosses its 200-day moving average. TLAB could face resistance at around $3.70.



