Intra-Day Trend Analysis Reports For: (NYSE: SIG), (NASDAQ: STSI)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2013 --Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG), a specialty retail jeweler in the U.S. and U.K., is up sharply in mid-day trading today. The stock is gaining momentum after the company announced its sales results for the nine-week period ended December 29, 2012. The company said that its same-store sales during the nine-week period rose 3.3%, led by the U.S. division.



CEO Mike Barnes said that he is pleased with the company’s Holiday Season performance in both sales and margins.



SIG rose to a 52-week high of $59.37 today. At last check, the stock was trading 8.62% higher at $58.47 on volume of 1.97 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 745,021. SIG has broken through $56 resistance level as a result of today’s rally.



Find out where SIG could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SIG



Star Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: STSI), a manufacturer and producer of dietary supplements, is climbing in trading today after the company announced preliminary results from Antabloc Supplementation Autoimmune Prevention) Human Thyroid Study. The company reported positive initial results from the study.



STSI also announced that tennis pro John Isner will be the second brand ambassador for Anatabloc®.



STSI is currently trading 4.38% higher at $2.86 on volume of 2.20 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 1.85 million. STSI broke through $3 resistance level earlier today before paring some of its gains. If the stock breaks through this level then the next resistance level will be at $3.25.



Find out more about STSI by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=STSI



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009