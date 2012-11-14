Intra-Day Trend Analysis Reports on the Hottest Stocks: (PINK:TAGG), (OTC:AMBS), (PINK:PMEA).

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) is extending its gains from the previous trading session in mid-day trading today. The stock is currently up 30.71% to $0.0915 on volume of 11.27 million, which is nearly a fifth of the daily average volume of 55.72 million. On Tuesday, TAGG had rallied 25%.



TAGG is rebounding after posting significant losses in the previous week. Despite the gains in the last two trading sessions, the stock has fallen nearly 44% since November 7. However, the recent gains suggest that the market sentiment may have turned bullish on the stock. This is confirmed by the stock’s technical indicators.



TAGG, which provides Internet cloud-based software application related to online search and social media, recently announced that it saw a significant increase in unique user count in the month of October.



Find out if TAGG could maintain its momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: TAGG, Trend Analysis Report



Amarantus BioSciences Inc. (OTC:AMBS), a development-stage biotechnology company, is lower in mid-day trading today. At last check, AMBS was down 2.73% to $0.0535 on volume of 7.57 million, which is below the daily average volume of 18.01 million.



AMBS has had an excellent run in the last few trading sessions. Despite today’s loss, the stock has gained more than 91% in the last five trading sessions. The decline today therefore could be due to some profit booking.



AMBS has been gaining momentum on the back of some positive developments. Last week, the company said that it has outlined terms for NuroPro Parkinson’s Blood Test Joint Venture with RBCC. Earlier this week, the company also announced the appointment of Dr. Robert J. Zimmerman as its Product Development Advisor.



Find out where could AMBS be headed by reading the free trend analysis report here: AMBS, Trend Analysis Report



P.M. & E. Inc. (PINK:PMEA) is seeing a huge sell-off in mid-day trading today. The stock is currently down 37.50% to $0.150 on volume of 819,775, which is more than three times the daily average volume of 243,194.



The sell-off in PMEA began on Tuesday as investors booked profit after Monday’s huge rally that saw the stock finish 560% higher. On Tuesday, PMEA fell 27.27%. The stock could see a bounce back in the next few trading sessions.



PMEA’s rally on Monday came despite there being no recent news or development related to the company.

Find out more about PMEA here: PMEA, Trend Analysis Report



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

WALL STREET SCOOP

info@WallStreetScoop.net

347-905-5009