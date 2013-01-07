Intra-Day Update on Major Movers: (OTCQB: ACTC), (OTCQB: FNMA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2013 --Advanced Cell Technology Inc. (OTCQB: ACTC), a biotechnology company focusing on the development and commercialization of human embryonic, induced pluripotency, and adult stem cell technology, is rallying in trading today, extending its gains from last week.



ACTC is gaining momentum today after the company announced that it will make a presentation at the Biotech Showcase™ 2013 on January 8, 2013 in San Francisco. At last check, ACTC was trading 19.90% higher at $0.0958 on volume of 37.93 million, which is more than four times the daily average volume of 8.22 million.



ACTC has now gained more than 65% in the last three trading sessions. The stock has broken through some technical levels as a result of the rally. Technical indicators suggest that the upward momentum will continue.



Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA), a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) chartered by the U.S. Congress to support liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, has risen sharply in trading today after Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) said that it will pay $3.6 billion to FNMA and will buy back $6.75 billion in loans it sold the government agency from January 1, 2000 through December 31, 2008.



The agreements settle mortgage claims resulting from the housing market crash 2008.



At last check, FNMA was trading 7.98% higher at $0.284 on volume of 9.19 million, which is nearly four times the daily average volume of 2.43 million. FNMA has broken through $0.28 resistance level as a result of the rally today. The next resistance level for the stock will be at $0.30.



