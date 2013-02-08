Intra-Day Update on Selected Picks: (NASDAQ: CZR), (NYSE: LNC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2013 --Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) is currently trading at $12.71, up $2.63 which is nearly 26.02%. The stock has moved up on a volume of 6.23M versus its 30 day average volume of 513,044.



Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) announced on 4th Feb that Caesars Operating Escrow LLC and Caesars Escrow Corporation, wholly owned unrestricted subsidiaries of Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Inc. (CEOC), are proposing to issue $1,500.00 million aggregate principal amount of 9% senior secured notes due 2020 in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").



Caesars Entertainment Corporation, primarily through its subsidiary, Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Inc., provides casino entertainment services.



Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is currently trading at $ 29.29, up $ 0.11 which is a flat 0.38%. The company has traded on a volume of 1.09M stocks.



On February 6th, the Lincoln Financial Group (LNC) reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2012 of $320 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 of $541 million, or $1.82 per diluted share. Fourth quarter income from operations was $310 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $277 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2011.



Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States.



