Intra-Day Update on Selected Picks: (NASDAQ:MSFT), (NASDAQ:SONS)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2013 --Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded in the range of $27.51 and $28.02 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $27.90 and is currently at $27.64, down 1.06 percent from its previous close of $27.93. Microsoft recorded the volume of 23.779 million shares, significantly in comparison to its average daily trading volume of 54.619 million shares. The stock has overall neutral trend as per its MACD chart and the stock is likely to maintain the streak. It is also trading above its 20 days EMA of $27.48.



Microsoft is based out of Redmond in Washington.



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Sonus Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS) opened at $2.47 and oscillated in the range of $2.41 and $2.72 in the latest trading session. It is at $2.61, up 14.25 percent from its previous close of $2.25. Sonus Networks shows bullish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $2.74. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $2.85. On the downside, it may slip to $2.52. Sonus Networks has traded 9.097 million shares so far.



The company is scheduled to report its quarterly results on February 28th. SonusNetworks will also report its full year results.



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