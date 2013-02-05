Intra-Day Update on Selected Picks: (NYSE:ALU), (NYSE:SU)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2013 --Alcatel Lucent SA (NYSE:ALU) stock closed its latest trading session at $1.71, up 1.18 percent from its previous close of $1.69. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 5.522 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 20.948 million shares. The stock opened the session at $1.71 and touched its highest price point at $1.74. Alcatel Lucent stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $1.71. The stock’s MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may test its first resistance level at $1.78.Its second resistance level is at $1.91.



Alcatel Lucent is a telecom company based out of Paris in France.



Find out more on ALU here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=ALU



Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) traded in the range of $34.32 and $34.49 during its current trading session. The stock had opened at $34.27 and is at $34.44, up 0.67 percent from its previous close of $34.21. Suncor Energy recorded the volume of 1.748 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 3.309 million shares. The stock price is trading above its short term moving average price of $34.32 and long term moving average price of $34.09. Its first resistance level is at $35.00, while its second resistance level is $35.31.



Suncor Energy is based out of Canada and is an integrated energy company.



Find out where SU could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SU



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009