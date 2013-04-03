Intra-Day Update on Selected Picks: (OTCQB: EKDKQ), (OTCQB: PHOT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2013 --Eastman Kodak Co. (OTCQB: EKDKQ) opened at $0.34 and oscillated in the range of $0.30 and $0.34 in the latest trading session. It is at $0.31, down 7.38 percent from its previous close of $0.34. Eastman Kodak shows neutral trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $0.33. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $0.35. On the downside, it may slip to $0.29. The stock has traded 2.369 million shares so far in this session. Eastman Kodak is based out of Rochester and deals in commercial imaging business.



The company offers various services such as digital imaging.



Find out where EKDKQ could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions here: http://www.stockreportcircuit.com/market-scan/?symbol=EKDKQ



Growlife Inc. (OTCQB: PHOT) traded in the range of $0.05 and $0.06 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.06 and is currently at $0.05, down 10.17 percent from its previous close of $0.06. Growlife recorded the volume of 5.901 million shares, in comparison to its average daily trading volume of 8.813 million shares, thus showing neutral trend. The stock also has overall neutal trend as per its MACD chart and the stock is likely to maintain the streak.



The stock is likely to touch $0.06 in the coming trading sessions. Growlife commands market capitalization of $18.21 million.



Find out if PHOT could bounce back in the very short term here: http://www.stockreportcircuit.com/market-scan/?symbol=PHOT



