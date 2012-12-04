Intra-Day Update on Selected Picks: (OTC:SVEN), (PINKS:OSGIQ), (PINK:NSRGY).

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2012 --Superior Venture Corp. (OTC:SVEN) is down sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its losses from the previous trading session. SVEN is currently trading 15.70% lower at $0.261 on volume of 15.98 million, which is above the daily average volume of 13.32 million.



SVEN has now fallen more than 22% in the last two trading sessions. However, the stock is still up more than 164% in the last six trading sessions, thanks mainly to last Tuesday’s rally when the stock finished more than 200% higher.



SVEN, which is engaged in the business of making films, has fallen sharply today even as the company announced that its subsidiary, Illustrato Pictures reached breakthrough agreement with Chinese firm Wuxi Studios for $15 million co-development deal.



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (PINK:OSGIQ) is sinking in mid-day trading today, reversing some of the gains from the previous trading sessions. The stock is currently trading 21.12% lower at $0.915 on volume of 430,624, which is well below the daily average volume of 2.74 million.



Despite the sharp decline in trading today, OSGIQ is up more than 5% in the last five trading sessions, thanks to last week’s gains. However, the stock has failed to break through $1.20 resistance level.



OSGIQ is engaged in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company had filed for bankruptcy last month.



Nestle SA (PINK:NSRGY), the Switzerland-based consumer goods company, is marginally lower in mid-day trading today. At last check, NSRGY was trading 0.20% lower at $65.60 on volume of 146,132, which is below the daily average volume of 513,571.



NSRGY has gained more than 1.8% in the last five trading sessions. However, the stock has struggled to break through $66 resistance level in the last few trading sessions. A strong bullish trend will be established if NSRGY breaks through this level. The next resistance level after $66 is at $67.78, which is also NSRGY’s 52-week high.



NSRGY on Monday announced that it completed the acquisition of Pfizer Nutrition.



