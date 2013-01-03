Intra-Day Update on Selected Stocks: (NASDAQ: FB), (NASDAQ: SIRI)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2013 --Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), the social networking giant, has edged higher in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading sessions. FB is gaining after the stock broke through $28 resistance level on Wednesday.



FB had been struggling to break through $28 resistance level for a while. FB is currently trading 0.93% higher at $28.26 on volume of 20.55 million, which is nearly a third of the daily average volume of 66.25 million. The stock has gained more than 9% this week.



The next resistance level for FB is at around $28.50. The upward trend could continue if the stock breaks through this level.



Sirius XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), a satellite radio company with more than 20 million subscribers, is marginally higher in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading session. SIRI had finished 4.5% higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in the broad market, which rallied after lawmakers reached a partial budget deal that averted the fiscal cliff.



SIRI broke through $3 level on Wednesday. The stock is currently trading 0.17% higher at $3.03. Earlier, it hit a high of $3.04, which is the highest level in more than four years. SIRI has broken through a stiff resistance level and this is a strong bullish signal. The upward trend will continue in the next few trading sessions.



