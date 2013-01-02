Intra-Day Update OnHigh Profile Stocks: (NASDAQ: RIMM), (AMEX: GMO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2013 --Research In Motion Limited (NASDAQ: RIMM), the maker of BlackBerry smartphones, is marginally lower in mid-day trading today. At last check, RIMM was trading 0.42% lower at $11.82 on volume of 15.05 million, which is a little below a third of the daily average volume of 50.64 million.



RIMM has been extremely volatile in the last couple of weeks. The stock had fallen sharply two weeks ago after the company reported its quarterly results, which showed a drop in subscriber base for the first time in the company’s history. RIMM rebounded sharply last week; however, the stock has seen a pullback from $12 resistance level.



RIMM will remain in focus this month as the company prepares to launch new BlackBerry 10 operating system and two new phones.



General Moly Inc. (AMEX: GMO), a development-stage company engaged in the exploration, development and mining of properties mainly containing molybdenum, is up sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from Monday. GMO had rallied more than 7% on Monday.



In today’s trading, GMO is up 3.49% to $4.15 on volume of 116,842, which is well below the daily average volume of 278,735. The stock has broken through $4.10 resistance level as a result of the two-day rally. GMO, today, rose to a 52-week high of $4.17. Technical indicators suggest that the upward momentum will continue in the next few trading sessions.



