Intra-Day Update OnHot Stocks: (NASDAQ: CSIQ), (NYSE: ACTV)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2012 --Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ), a designer, developer and manufacturer of solar wafers, cells and solar module products that convert sunlight into electricity for a variety of uses, is up sharply in mid-day trading today. CSIQ is gaining momentum after the company announced the completion of purchase of two solar projects totaling 24 MW (DC) from SunEdison Power Canada Inc. The company also has the ability to complete a purchase of two more utility-scale solar power projects in Ontario, and an option to acquire a fifth solar project at a later date, subject to certain contractual conditions.



CSIQ is currently trading 4.45% higher at $3.52 on volume of 341,931. CSIQ has had an excellent run for over a month now. In the last one month, the stock has gained more than 31%. The stock could face resistance at around $3.60. If it breaks through this level then the upward momentum will continue.



Find out where CSIQ could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=CSIQ



Active Network Inc. (NYSE: ACTV), a provider of organization-based cloud computing applications serving a range of customer groups, is gaining in mid-day trading today. At last check, ACTV was trading 3.19% higher at $4.85 on volume of 765,008, which is below the daily average volume of 815,793.



ACTV currently faces resistance at around $5. A strong bullish trend will be established if the stock breaks through this level. The next resistance level for the stock after $5 is at $5.50.



ACTV last week announced that its Business Solutions Group reported major successes for customers using their event management technology solutions for business events.



Find out more about ACTV by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ACTV



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009