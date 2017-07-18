Introduce the Dynamic FlipHTML5 Digital Magazine Publishing Platform

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2017 --FlipHTML5 offers the digital magazine publishing platform for online publishing. It is the fast way for the publishers to spread the content online. FlipHTML5 digital publishing platform allows publishers to convert PDF to page flip magazine in minutes.



This software is trusted by over 30 million users, who can easily publish, find, read and share the digital magazines on the HTML5 platform. The many years of research by FlipHTML5 platform has resulted in the development of this powerful business tool. Digital publishers with the aid of this product can provide excellent experience for their prospects with top class multimedia content.



Furthermore, the digital publications can be shared on the most popular social media sites like LinkedIn, Facebook, Pinterest, Google+, Twitter and more to reach a wider audience.



Anna Lee, designer of FlipHTML5 software states that "this platform would play a huge role in facilitating the workings of online marketers. It would help them promote their products and services." FlipHTML5 can also be the magazine selling platform for the paid users. They can sell the magazines in this platform with the password security.



In order to bring the convenience to loyal readers, FlipHTML5 allows the users to share the flipping magazines via the emailing systems. It can help to email the designed magazines to loyal readers effectively. Or to enhance the magazine brand, users can embed the professional flipping magazines on their official website.



For more about this platform or the software, please go to FlipHTML5 homepage.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is the leading digital publishing software that is built up with the powerful publishing platform for free. It can help to convert PDF document into page flip publications.