Introducing A New Website to Help Michigan Families Cope With the Student Loan Crisis and Crashing Value of Their 529 College Savings Plans

Troy, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2008 -- You know many local families are stressed and concerned how they will pay for their children’s college education without going broke? On Tuesday, October 7, 2008 a new website went live to help local Michigan Families cope with the Student Loan Crisis and the falling value of their 529 college savings plans. According to Mike Humann, from the College Planning Coach, “It’s a real shame that many Michigan families have lost much of their college savings because of the crashing stock market.” He added, “many families have set aside some money because their financial planners told them it was a good idea to put them in a 529 plan and now they are going to have a more difficult time paying for college.”



You can see it’s no wonder that families are having a tough time! Compounding the stock market problem is many banks have ceased doing student loans, leaving many families unsure how they are going to pay for their children’s college education. “I see many families liquidating their 401k and other retirement assets to pay for their children’s college education”, continues Mike. Parents only want the best for their children so they will do whatever is needed to get them the education they need.



“I wanted to give them some resources they can use to help through this time”, continued Mike. Parents of families with children going to college in the next few years can go to http://www.collegeplanningcoach.com and order free reports such as:



• Learn the 7 ways to avoid a scholarship scam. Don’t waste your time or money on scholarship scams because they will distract from the real ones.

• Why Posting information on Facebook can Haunt the kids and cost them aid.

• What a family can do to make applying to college easier.

• Learn 29 tips to ace the SAT and get thousand more in merit money.

• College Essay writing tips so the children can get into the better schools and receive more free money.

• Learn when and where the next workshop which will teach them the step by step process they should follow and avoid mistakes 90% of families will make in January.

• With much more to come.



Michael Humann Troy-based College Planning Coach, author, radio host. He hosts workshops around the city to help teach families the little know secret steps they can follow so they can send their child to a 4 year college and not go broke. To learn more, http://www.collegeplanningcoach.com

