Introducing AllValue WeChat Mini Program: Fueling an Explosive Sale on WeChat Ecosystem

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2021 --Recently, AllValue, the leading eCommerce developer, kicked off its WeChat Mini Program to facilitate the creation and completion of eCommerce stores in the WeChat ecosystem. The program enables merchants on the AllValue platform to connect WeChat payment to their WeChat mini store, which they can now utilize in social media marketing scenarios like group buying.



This is particularly useful as WeChat's user base continues to surge. According to App Annie data, the global downloads of WeChat in the Apple Store exceeded 40 million, with over 11 million active users and over 8.7 million global downloads in Google App Store in the past year ended Aug.14th.



Introduction of AllValue WeChat Mini Program

AllValue is an eCommerce developer that coordinates and delivers website creation, merchandise allocation, and product logistics of new and existing eCommerce brands. The AllValue WeChat Mini Program is a program that aids merchants in the creation and completion of independent stores on WeChat ecosystem.



Features of WeChat Mini Program

AllValue WeChat Mini Program offers unique features new to the AllValue platform. These features fundamentally enable merchants to utilize the social media platform to deliver a better overall shopping experience to consumers and bring in more consumers to their online store.



We can summarise the features of AllValue WeChat Mini Program in terms of social eCommerce scenarios, which include a multi-channel distribution, WeChat community operation, and fast order placing.



1. Multi-channel distribution

The AllValue WeChat Mini Program is designed to allow eCommerce brands to harness the vast potentials of WeChat's platform. For starters, the platform provides eCommerce businesses access to the WeChat ecosystem for consumers worldwide to place orders with ease. But it does not end there. The multi-channel distribution potential which the WeChat Mini Program unlocks will enhance the consumer shopping experience in social eCommerce scenarios and turn conversions into sales.



2. WeChat community operation

Access to the WeChat community via the AllValue WeChat Mini Program provides merchants with easy-to-use payment platforms that they can direct their consumers. The payment platforms are also adaptable, which means that they conform to the user's behavior.



3. Fast order placing

The presence of the WeChat community makes it easy for the target consumers to place orders with ease from any part of the world. Once the order is placed on the AllValue WeChat Mini Program, merchants can access the orders from their independent stores easily and fulfill the orders.



Why Should eCommerce Brands Use the AllValue WeChat Mini Program?

eCommerce brands stand to gain a lot from the AllValue WeChat Mini Program, and we can summarize them into the following areas:



1. Easy to operate:

The AllValue WeChat Mini Program consists of an easy user interface. All merchants need to do is visit www.allvalue.com, log in, and select the AllValue WeChat Mini Program section. The WeChat section has simple instructions for AllValue users to access the WeChat community and begin their eCommerce trades.



2. WeChat community marketing

WeChat is one of the top social media platforms worldwide, with a staggering 1.2 billion monthly active users. When eCommerce brands branch out into the AllValue WeChat Mini Program, they instantly access this large marketable audience.



3. Optimize customer experience

We mentioned earlier that the AllValue WeChat Mini Program provides merchants access to the WeChat community. This community operation, unlike many other platforms out there, adapts to consumer behavior. Implying that, irrespective of the location of your target audience in the world, the user's experience will conform to the customer's behavior. The application will gather information on the customers' behavior and tailor their experience to it.



4. Increase conversion rate

One of the primary objectives of any business venture is to make profits. For eCommerce brands targeting the audience in foreign spaces, their aims are not just to bring visitors to their platforms but to generate sales. The AllValue WeChat Mini Program will turn leads to sales for merchants.



In Essence

For eCommerce brands looking for a means to optimize sales and increase their audience reach, WeChat provides an avenue with immense marketing potential due to its large user base. But brands need to go a step further to adequately utilize this platform's offering and the AllValue WeChat Mini Program is the ideal way to go.



Dealing with website creation, product purchase, and creation of payment platforms, website templates, marketing, and logistics of a brand, AllValue ensures that the goals of new and existing eCommerce brands are actualized.



Additionally, the introduction of the AllValue WeChat Mini Program opens up brands to a broader marketplace that will guarantee sales.



About AllValue

AllValue is the brainchild of Chinese domestic eCommerce giant Youzan, who, in an attempt to deliver relevant services that facilitate buying and selling online, set up the company. AllValue is designed to organize an eCommerce store, and even its marketing needs all from one platform. AllValue handles features such as website creation, product acquisition, email list creation, and influencer marketing.



