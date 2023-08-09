Introducing ArbMatrix on Coinigy: Your Ultimate Tool for Spotting Arbitrage Opportunities in Cryptocurrency Trading

Morristown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2023 --Coinigy, a leading cryptocurrency multi-exchange trading platform, announces the launch of ArbMatrix, a new screen in the Coinigy Trading App which allows cryptocurrency traders to view price levels on multiple exchanges at once and to highlight price discrepancies and arbitrage possibilities.



ArbMatrix is an advanced real-time tool that is specifically designed to help traders identify lucrative arbitrage opportunities in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency trading. With ArbMatrix, traders can easily identify which exchanges offer the best prices for a specific asset, allowing them the opportunity to buy low and sell high. Traders can strategically position themselves to capitalize on price differences for the same asset on different exchanges, potentially unlocking profitable trades.



Coinigy Co-Founder, William Kehl, stated: "We are dedicated to supplying our users with the most advanced tools to optimize their cryptocurrency trading experience. ArbMatrix is a game-changer, allowing traders to identify and act upon arbitrage opportunities swiftly and efficiently."



Key Features of ArbMatrix on Coinigy:



1. Comprehensive Market Coverage: Support for over 18,000+ markets across more than 45 of the most popular exchanges.



2. Real-Time Insights: Continuously scans the cryptocurrency landscape, providing instant updates on potentially profitable trades for any supported market.



3. User-Friendly Interface: Offers an intuitive user experience for enhanced productivity for traders of all skill levels.



For more information about Coinigy and its upcoming features, please visit www.coinigy.com.



About Coinigy

Coinigy is a cloud-based cryptocurrency trading platform that connects to more than 45 different exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, Kucoin, Kraken, and more while offering an array of practical tools designed to optimize your digital portfolio management. Users can take advantage of features such as Tradingview charting, real-time price and volume alerts, a cryptocurrency screener, smart portfolio monitoring, and many other tools that will be unveiled in upcoming press releases. By leveraging these features, traders maintain control over their portfolios and gain a competitive edge with real-time notifications.



Coinigy aims to provide customers with a comprehensive suite of tools to manage and trade cryptocurrencies. With a strong focus on user experience, security, and innovation, Coinigy simplifies cryptocurrency trading, equipping users with the confidence and tools necessary to navigate the digital asset market seamlessly.