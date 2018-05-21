Introducing Avgeli - The Homegrown Fashion Brand That's Set to Revolutionize the Way the World Keeps Time

Brisbane, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2018 --In a world of repetitive fashion, two local brothers, Anthony and Michael Angeli, have created a watch brand that is impossible to ignore. Their bright, bold watches which marry sleek, contemporary design with astounding functionality are set to take the world by storm.



Changing Times: Avgeli's Developments in Minimalist Design Mean Quartz Watches are Still Ticking



The concept behind Anthony and Michael's business, coupled with the design of their luxury timepieces, was inspired by their grandfather, Antony.



Like the improbable survival of the luxury watch industry in a day and age where horology is now more or less digital, Antony survived weeks at sea on a small fishing boat after fleeing his hometown during the Second World War. With no direction or destination, time was Antony's only hope and with food and water slowly running out, his only distraction was weaving fishing line into different patterns.



These patterns are what inspired Anthony and Michael's iconic double-thread perlon watch bands, and the entire piece acts as a constant reminder of the preciousness of time.



Vivid Design Meets The Epitome of Customization



The brothers - who have always had a penchant for style, but more importantly for substance - designed the Avgeli watch so that it could instantly be restyled to match a person's ensemble, mood or particular occasion. With their revolutionary watch design, it is now possible to create a whole new look and feel for a watch with a simple switch of a band. One timepiece now has nine different looks.



Handmade in Europe by artisan craftspeople, the Avgeli watch is created with style and longevity in mind. Crafted from durable 316L surgical grade stainless steel, made with Ronda 763 calibre Swiss movements and protected by scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, the brothers' game-changing watch never sacrifices quality or comfort, despite the fair and honest price tag.



Built to last, made to be enjoyed, the Avgeli watch is taking horology to new heights and even to new depths. Every AV is water resistant and designed to withstand pressures of up to five atmospheres.



About Avgeli

The Avgeli brand is set to shake up the world's fashion industry not only through their bright, bold colors and elementary design, but with their ability to effortlessly reflect an owner's individuality through interchangeable, vivid double-weave perlon straps.



Still in its infancy, the company, run by Brisbane brothers Anthony and Michael Angeli, are hoping that backing from crowdfunding site Kickstarter will help manufacture their first batch of watches. Already with 32 pledges and having been bestowed the Top Crowdfunding Community Pick award, the brothers are well on their way to achieving their goal by Sat, June 9, 2018.