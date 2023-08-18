Rocklin, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2023 --The Blind Guy, a leading name in the window treatment industry in Northern California, proudly unveils its newly designed website, a testament to their commitment to enhancing customer experience and providing top-notch services. The website's creation was skillfully executed by Window Treatment Marketing Pros, a renowned force in web design and development.



Elevating Customer Satisfaction



The Blind Guy's latest website incarnation comes with an exciting array of features aimed at delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction. One of the standout highlights is their lifetime installation warranty, reiterating their dedication to quality and ensuring peace of mind for every customer.



Testimonials That Speak Volumes



The revamped website showcases genuine testimonials penned by delighted clients, sharing their remarkable experiences with The Blind Guy. These heartfelt accounts underscore the company's reliability, professionalism, and exceptional craftsmanship.



Unrivaled Industry Certifications and Top-tier Offerings



The Blind Guy sets the standards in the window treatment industry. Their installers are certified to prove their exceptional skill and expertise. They take their professionalism seriously, ensuring every installation is done with meticulous precision. Whether it's interior window coverings or motorization and automation, they are proficient in it all. They continuously upgrade their knowledge through ongoing education programs to bring the latest and greatest to their customers. With experienced designers and professional installers, customers can always expect the best experience with The Blind Guy.



It doesn't stop there, The Blind Guy employs advanced technology and processes to ensure accurate measurements and efficient customer orders. Their commitment to accuracy and efficiency gives their customers peace of mind throughout the purchasing process.



Premium Brands on Display

The Blind Guy's website is a hub for premium window treatment brands. From the timeless elegance of Norman to the innovative designs of Alta Window Fashions, and the sophisticated offerings of Hunter Douglas, customers are treated to a plethora of choices that cater to their unique style preferences.





Brad Cocagne, Owner of The Blind Guy, expressed his enthusiasm about the website's transformation, stating, "We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which not only serves as a platform to showcase our diverse range of products but also reflects our unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and top-tier service."

William Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros, shared his insights on the collaboration, saying, "Working with The Blind Guy on their website was a truly collaborative effort. We aimed to capture their brand essence while ensuring a seamless user experience, and we are extremely proud of the end result."