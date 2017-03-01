Introducing Blulug, the Modern App for the Social Traveler

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2017 --When asked what they plan to do after they retire, a surprising number of people want to spend their lives traveling. For those who are currently living this dream or simply getting a taste of traveling abroad, it is an unparalleled experience. Interacting with a new culture, experiencing new thrills, and seeing new sights are all experiences that are almost exclusive to traveling. However, when traveling to a new place, it can be hard for an outsider to know what are the best activities in an unfamiliar location. Here to help with this dilemma is Blulug, a mobile social network for travelers. With Blulug it is easy for travelers to connect with each other and with locals to make their travel experience the best it can be.



The Blulug app works by logging current and future trips. All a user has to do is input his or her destination, arrival date, and departure date. The app will then work to find registered locals as well as other travelers who will be there in the same time frame. Blulug users can then contact locals at their travel destination within the app itself. By making connections with locals before or during the trip, anyone can be let in on the local secrets of the area or simply make a friend to meet during the trip. Locals can suggest restaurants, sightseeing activities, and more, making the entire experience of traveling is made more friendly and social.



Additionally, travelers can use the Blulug app to meet other travelers who will be visiting the same location on the same date. The experience of exploring an unfamiliar place with another traveler is simply a wonderful adventure everyone is encouraged to try. Sharing new experiences with a new friend from a far away place is a unique sort of fun that Blulug enables.



Additionally, Blulug features an activities section for travelers to post photos to while abroad. This section is visible to other travelers and is a great place to find and share ideas. As a side benefit, photos posted within the app will be saved to the trip that they coincide with, serving as a tidy organization system that can be quickly exported to other social media platforms like Facebook.



While the app is currently available on the iTunes store for free download, to expand the app to the Android market and advertise it properly, the Blulug team requires additional funding. To remedy this issue, the Blulug team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Those who contribute will have their names featured on http://www.blulug.com and will receive special pro user perks. With the support of readers, the Blulug team hopes to continue developing the app and make travel more enjoyable for people around the world.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.