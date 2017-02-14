Introducing Bored, the World's First Community Microevent Platform

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2017 --From sunup to sundown, the common man is engrossed in microevents. Meals, work, exercise, and leisure activities all fall into this category. And for most, these microevents would be made more enjoyable if a friend or two was participating as well. Today, an app by the name of Bored is here to change that as the world's first socialization platform specifically designed for planning microevents.



The app itself is perfect for two kinds of people: people who are looking for friends, established or new, to hang out with, and people who are bored. The former group of people uses Bored to create microevents via the app. These events include information on the time, venue, and host, and can be made private or public. For private events, Bored users are able to send invites, each with a specified expiration time with a few button presses. These invites can be automatically sent in order, such that the second person invited never receives the invite until the first invitee declines the invite or the expiration time is reached. As for public microevents, the creator of the vents is able to specify who is allowed to see the event in broad categories like age or gender. As a result, anyone can invite just a few people or masses of friends to attend their microevent in under a minute.



For the attendees, the Bored app also has much to offer. Events can be filtered primarily in two manners. First, a user can filter to only show events within a certain radius of their residence, ensuring only practical events are shown. And second, users can sort into either public events, friend's events, or Bored-suggested events. Friends can be added within the Bored platform itself or through a linked Facebook account.



Unfortunately, producing a platform that is this far-reaching is no easy or cheap task. To remedy this issue, the Bored development team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Through the campaign, those interested can show their support for the app by pre-ordering an ad-free version, signing up for the beta-version, or purchasing a five day stay in the Czech Republic with the Bored founder himself. With the support of readers, Bored hopes to streamline microevents once and for all to make the world a more social and ultimately better place.



