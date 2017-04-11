Introducing BrainSmart Parenting, Bringing Neuroscience to Parents Everywhere

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2017 --The early years of childhood are some of the most important times in the life of any individual. The way that children are taught and brought up has a long-lasting impact on their well-being and success in life. In fact, most of the high-end colleges in the United States and around the world regularly publish articles outlining just how important early education can be in providing children with a solid mental foundation. http://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2007/12/the-importance-of-early-education/ http://web.jhu.edu/CSOS/early_learning/ This widely known importance of childhood alongside the discovery of higher levels of neuroplasticity during the early years only goes to show how pivotal a high-quality upbringing really is.



Upon realizing this importance, a widely regarded sociologist working in the field of applied neuroscience by the name of Anette Prehn has focused her attention on helping to provide parents around the world with the tools and knowledge they need for stimulating and raising their young ones in brainsmart ways. Anette's book on this is a bestseller in Denmark – with German, Swedish, and Norwegian translations expected in 2017. To reach a world audience, she has now launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funding for BrainSmart Parenting, a collection of resources ranging from online courses to a full, novel-length book, giving parents the neuro-education they need to interact and communicate with their kids with the brain in mind. Anette Prehn is highly praised in Scandinavia for her unique ability to help parents make the most of neuroplasticity: turning "stop that" moments into learning, anger into resilience and fear of failure into calm courage.



Apart from her work with parents, Anette Prehn is a popular keynote speaker across various industries and her clients consider her "a world-class trainer" and "a guru". Her endeavors also include the book "Play Your Brain" (translated into Chinese and Russian), a free online course that is open to all named "The Neuroscience of Reframing - and How to Do It," and a second online course called "Master Your Mindset and Brain - Framestorm Your Way to Success."



To fund her ambition of making neuroscience human – and translating cutting-edge research into something that people can understand, remember, apply and gain from – the Brain Smart Parenting team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Supporters of the campaign will be rewarded with anything from a copy of the BrainSmart Parenting book in English to face to face, in person or video chat consultation from Anette herself. With this support, Anette hopes to teach parents and children around the world the power of neuroplasticity in real life.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.