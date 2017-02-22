Introducing Cotton Tree Bedding, Bringing Traditional Embroidery to Elegant Bedding

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2017 --Sleep is a major time investment for everyone. Everyone needs sleep, regardless of how many hours one person claims that they need. Most people already know that the average adult needs about eight hours of sleep per day to functionally operate. But the Sleep Foundation reports that for many adults this can vary between five and ten hours while newborns can sleep healthily for up to nineteen hours every day. As a result, it is not hard to see that sleep plays a large role in the lives of both adults and children, so it is especially important that sleeping is done on a high-quality bed with comfortable bedding. Here to provide just that alongside a hint of luxurious style is a Cotton Tree Bedding and its latest line of traditionally embroidered fabrics.



This line by Cotton Tree Bedding is continuing the ancient tradition of Chinese embroidery that can be traced back to over two thousand years ago. The Chinese have been embroidering everything from pillows to screens with ornate designs designed to be inherently beautiful. Today, Cotton Tree Bedding is combining some of this beauty with the high-quality craftsmanship and manufacturing techniques that the brand is known for.



The line will include decoratively embroidered pillows, duvet covers, and sheet sets, to give everyone a complete set of intricately designed bedding. The pillows come in a variety of style each showcasing a different aspect of the geometric and organic designs that are commonly found in Chinese embroidery. The duvet covers feature large-scale works of embroidery as well as an invisible zipper and corner ties to keep the duvet subtly in place. The sheets are made of long staple cotton in the form of a glossy sateen weave, creating a smooth feeling of luxury and relaxation. For the creation of all of these products, Cotton Tree Bedding has taken special care to work with only the most respected manufacturers who employ fair trade practices, to ensure that the embroidered works are both high-quality and ethical.



However, the production and distribution of products as intricate as these requires funding that Cotton Tree Bedding does not initially have. To remedy this issue, the team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Those who make contributions to the campaign for over one hundred dollars will be rewarded with a free embroidered pillow as thanks for their support. With the help of readers, Cotton Tree Bedding aims to help everyone get a better night's sleep in style.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.