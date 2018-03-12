Introducing CyberFusion, the World's First Commercial Remote Drone Test Environment

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2018 --CyberFusion, the revolutionary new service that allows users to fly and test drones remotely, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



CyberFusion is the world's first commercial remote drone test flying environment. For the first time ever, pilots from beginner to experienced can take control of dozens of best in class drones and learn, complete and explore first rate international environments.



"I know complications, costs, licenses, risks and lots of time are required to prepare flights and let's not forget about training. Even for the most passionate of explorers, filmmakers, or photographers, buying the right drone becomes a real pain", says founder and CEO Mihai Ichim on the inspiration behind the project.



Pilots, drone enthusiasts and those looking to learn can now take to the skies right from the comfort of their home. No more applying for licenses, concerns about regulations, or worries about crashing an expensive drone - CyberFusion takes the hassle out of flying and just provides the pure, unadulterated pleasure of flight.



CyberFusion begins by delivering a fly test environment called 'The Construct' which allows beginners to learn the basics of piloting. Certified trainers, classes and one-on-one mentoring will also be accessible at every step. For those at a higher skill level, adventures with others and flights across gorgeous international sights are also an option. The company then provides a world-class impressive fleet of the most high end drones available on the market. This allows for users to test a variety of brands and types of drones. Combined with an online interface, CyberFusion delivers everything users need for an unforgettable experience.



Users are able to remotely fly their desired drones from the comfort of their home, directly from a desktop, laptop, tablet, phone or any mobile device. The first version is available for web, Android, and iOS. To get started, pilots can select flight packages which allows for selection of drone, flight time, photography and videography, and more.



"You can fly our drones from wherever you are, at the office, in a park, on a holiday with your family and, if you want to become a certified drone pilot, our project is your perfect Remote Flying Drones School. The movie industry, industrial appliances or agriculture, they are all in need of trained drone pilots," adds Ichim. "Join our enthusiastic community! Your experience in flying drones is highly appreciated and continuously evaluated. The higher the experience level you acquire, the more access to various features, fly zones and accessories you will be granted with."



