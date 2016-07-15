Introducing Decolav Gives, Donating New Product to Local Charities

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2016 --DECOLAV inaugurated DECOLAV® Gives to be the driving factor in donating new products to local charities and families in need. One of the ways DECOLAV will complete this task is by adding an additional step in the new business development process for DECOLAV® Hospitality, a division of DECOLAV®. Currently, DECOLAV Hospitality manufacturers new vanities or case goods for model rooms by creating a sample. These samples are made to the highest quality that DECOLAV® Hospitality offers to their prestigious clients. The additional step in the process will be after this model room stage. DECOLAV® Gives will work with the client to ensure that these products or similar product is going to local charities or families in need.



"Giving back to the community by donating one of our products that will be used for years to come, this creates a space that someone could enjoy, who typically wouldn't be able to." said Robert H. Mayer, President of Deco Lav, Inc. "This philosophy has always been a core component to DECOLAV and now with the introduction of DECOLAV® Gives it will continue for many years to come."



DECOLAV® Gives also contributes to local charities in the form of monetary donations and sponsorships for events. Striving to provide support to communities and building relationships, team members also participate in events that will support specific local charities. DECOLAV® Gives is frequently looking for additional local charities to support, if you have any information on a charity, please send it to info@decolav.com.



About DECOLAV

DECOLAV® is a leading manufacturer of high-end bathroom furniture and vanities combining style, innovation without the price tag. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, DECOLAV® specializes in providing unique and inviting solutions to suit anyone's style.



About DECOLAV® Hospitality

Leveraging the many years of success, award-winning design, and manufacturing experience, DECOLAV® Hospitality was created by DECOLAV® as a unique division specializing in case goods and vanities for the hospitality industry. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, DECOLAV Hospitality specializes in custom design and turn-key solutions for the hospitality and commercial industries.