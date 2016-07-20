Introducing DVDFab PC Backup 2.0 – Keep PC Files, Mails and System Data Safe from Any Potential Harm

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2016 --Fengtao Software, the industry leader in the field of DVD, Blu-ray and video backup solutions, today announces DVDFab PC Backup 2.0, a major update of its data care software which is designed for Windows users to timely make backup copies to their priceless data on computers, including all types of files, emails and even the system configurations as well. Read on for more details.



* DVDFab PC Backup Now Welcomes Its 2.0 Major Update

Designed as a top-notch data backup software for Windows users to make quick backups of their valuable data like documents, photos, videos, emails, even the system configurations, DVDFab PC Backup immediately grabbed massive attention when it initially came out, and soon rose up to become the company's new star product, enjoying wild popularity among its customers. Now more than one year has passed since the debut of version 1, it's the perfect timing to introduce the all new version 2, which will surely bring the user experience further to the next level. The brand new GUI of version 2 makes it much easier and friendlier for both fresh comers and skilled customers to navigate. In the meantime, this new update also brings an array of fixes to a couple of problems seen in version 1.



* Fixes and Improvements in DVDFab PC Backup 2.0

The all new PC Backup 2.0 comes out also with a lot of fixes and improvements, including: the problem that the Pre-OS on the Surface Pro fails to start up; the problem that the scheduled task will be executed twice in beginning week of each month; the problem that the process fails to exit after the automatic update is cancelled; the problem that the number of page faults is abnormal when the application is running; the problem that the scheduled task never executes when choosing "Execute backup upon system startup"; the problem that the backup destination to the preselected USB storage is automatically modified when another USB device plugs in; the problem that VSS fails to start when Smart Backup is running; the problem that the total backup number is incorrectly counted after an incremental backup or a differential backup task; the problem that the compression level is incorrectly calculated when sending e-mail notifications; the problem that backing up from/to network directory does not work properly if Windows login info is not entered when setting up a scheduled backup; the problem that connection cannot be established if the user name exceeds the 32-character limitation while backing up to a network directory; the optimization made to the performance and resources occupancy when waking up the computer to run the backup task.



About Fengtao Software

Fengtao Software Inc., a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 11 years with its well known DVDFab software. It has more than 50 million global users.



