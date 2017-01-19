Introducing Fish Saw, the One-Woman Show by Sachie

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2017 --To create the perfect show, several parts need to combine in perfect synergy. The show must include a pull on the emotions of the viewer, a bit of comic relief, and a lovable cast of characters. Today, a new act titled Fish Saw is in development to bring together all of these elements along with a twist: it is a one-woman show. The resources for the live performance of Fish Saw are currently being animated by a team of expert graphic designers in Buenos Aires and is scheduled for public viewing in March of this year. With an original plot line, stunning visuals, and the raw talent of the single performer, Sachie, Fish Saw is sure to wow any audience.



The performance itself revolves around the journey of two girls across space and time to survive a natural disaster. What's more is the show is viewed through the eyes of a narrating fish, adding another level of uniqueness to the act. The story that unfolds as an eccentric family faces the chaos of a magnitude nine earthquake reveals social dilemmas and enthralling plot lines.



Aside from the unique basis of the performance stands the experience of the team that is putting it together. Over the past year, Sachie has been working on Fish Saw in conjunction with the internationally recognized director George Lewis. Lewis himself, has been in the industry for over forty-five years directing plays, acting them out himself, and creating original story concepts. The team also includes the esteemed animator, Sandra Lía Iurcovich, as well as several other talented production specialists.



The performance already has five showings lined up around the world, despite being several months from completion. Sadly, none of these showing will happen if the Fish Saw team does not overcome the obstacle of overhead cost. To remedy this issue and bring the masterpiece for the public to see, Sachie has launched a crowdfunding campaign. With a small goal of under ten thousand dollars, Sachie aims to cover nothing more than the money needed to finish the animation of the show, have it professionally directed, and distribute it to audiences. Those who support Sachie in this goal will be rewarded with tickets to one of the live performances alongside the sincere gratitude of the entire Fish Saw team. With the support of readers, Fish Saw will be able to tell its story, impress audiences, and leave a lasting impression on the world of theatre.



