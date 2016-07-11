Introducing Focusky as the Perfect HTML5 Presentation Software for Business Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2016 --Focusky is one name in the HTML5 presentation software industry which has been gaining widespread attention. It has proven to be a powerful tool capable of assisting business users significantly in several respects.



According to Jason Chan, the President of Focusky, the powerful HTML5 presentation software is specifically designed to aid business users in their work. "Focusky is a highly versatile presentation maker which aims to provide business users all the help they need in designing high quality presentations," said Chan.



Thanks to its generous price and unparalleled versatility, Focusky is currently edging other presentation makers in the market. With this HTML5 presentation software, business professionals can create impressive presentations on a host of topics, including:



- Product launch conferences

- Meetings

- Internal trainings

- Reports for both internal and external uses



Moreover, Focusky provides multiple output formats for businesses to share their presentations with wider audiences. The most frequently used formats of this presentation software are:



- HTML: Presentations saved in HTML format can be uploaded to website to make them watchable for visitors.



- HTML5: HTML5-based presentations is viewable on all devices including PC, iPad, iPhone and other mobile devices.



- MP4: This format saves the file as a video presentation, which can be uploaded to video sharing platforms such as YouTube.



- ZIP: Saving the presentation in Zip format makes it easy to send it via email.



All in all, business professionals are definitely recommended to try this powerful HTML5 presentation software, as it boasts exceptional features, comprehensive functions, and an irresistible price.



Learn more detailed features of Focusky from http://focusky.com/features.



About Focusky Software Co., Ltd.

Focusky is a product of Focusky Software Co. Ltd. The company is a leading provider of digital presentation software. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company focuses on the development and research of their exceptional variety of digital presentation software for users across the globe.