Introducing Harf Design, Beautifully Combining Calligraphy and Fashion

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2017 --The art of writing is one that has become more about its function rather than its form over the years. Writing started off as an elegant means of self-expression, and it still holds much of that intrinsic value, but the appearance of writing has become less important as technology has moved onward. Originally, scribes were known for their style and calligraphic skill, but today even the most renowned authors use the same fonts as everyone else. In turn, much of the beauty of calligraphy has been lost over time. Today, one company named Harf Design is attempting to revive some of the elegance of calligraphy through another medium: fashion. By incorporating calligraphy into everyday clothing, people will be able to artistically express themselves through written words while wearing clothes that are aesthetically pleasing thanks to the intrinsic look of a written calligraphy.



To begin the launch of Harf Design, the design team is releasing series of four products. These products feature full songs, single words, and more, offering meaning to the garments. The four products include The Manuscript, Be, Boss, and Autograph. The Manuscript is a long sleeve shirt featuring an elegantly written piece of calligraphy along one of the sleeves. The text itself is the Arabic song "Nassam Alayna El Hawwa" by Fayrouz, a classic singer who has been relevant since the 1950's. On the other end of the spectrum, the piece titled Boss is a baseball cap that features only Arabic word that translates directly to "teacher" but is used informally to mean "boss". The look of the single character makes the word seem like an emblem for the cap, yet it subtly holds meaning.



As an added benefit, all of these products come in a variety of colors to fit any outfit. As Harf Design progresses as a brand, the design team hopes to incorporate calligraphy from a variety of languages as well as the traditional Arabic. Sadly, mass producing clothing at a reasonable price point is no easy task. To remedy this issue, the Harf Design team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Through the campaign page, readers can pre-order and of the four product lines at a discount while supplies last. With this support, the Harf Design aims to meld the worlds of calligraphy and fashion to create a stunning set of products.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.