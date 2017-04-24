Introducing Hinge, Debating Divisive Issues with a Pastor and an Atheist

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2017 --Anyone who has paid any attention to the news, political environment, or the presidential race of 2016 recently will know exactly how partisan the dialogue in the world of wedge issues has become. Despite the fact that more people than ever before are identifying as moderates, the political environment continues to grow increasingly hostile. This phenomenon is in large part due to the increasing number of wedge issues, like the validity of abortion, the regulation of guns, and the existence of God, that divide political parties, communities, and even friendships. As a result of just how divisive these issues are, the majority of people avoid talking about them, furthering the partisanship of the nation as there is little to no debate over these matters that is understanding and considerate of both sides. Today an up-and-coming podcast named Hinge is aiming to set an example for others by having these considerate debates between two friends, a pastor and an atheist, who hold radically different opinions.



The two friends, Cory and Drew, will conduct a high-quality, ten-episode podcast series in which they tackle some of the world's most divisive problem: who was Jesus Christ? Along the way, they will bring in experts in relevant fields as well as ask the opinions of everyday people walking the streets. In this way listeners will be able to hear and understand the all the sides of every topic, reducing hostility in the political environment. These two hope to ask open, honest, and fearless questions and learn a bit about both the central question of who was Jesus Christ as well as the biases that they understand they hold within themselves.



As a Christian pastor, Drew devoutly believes in Jesus as both a historical figure and a form of God himself. Cory, on the other hand, will begin Hinge with the belief that Jesus was, in fact, an influential political figure, but he was not an embodiment of a holy God. However, creating this show and beginning this journey is not an easy task. To help fund some of the travel the two will have to do on their Podcast as they reach out to experts, Cory and Drew have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Those who support the campaign will receive anything from recognition on the Hinge website to a backer-exclusive episode of the podcast. With this support, Hinge hopes to calmly approach this controversial topic without the anger and animosity that it typically carries, setting an example for other divisive debates.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.