Introducing Home and Above's Multi-Functional Bird Shaped Potato Peeler

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2016 --Home and Above, a full-service business dedicated to researching and developing innovative and affordable kitchenware accessories, released their latest creative invention for all families and cooks this week. Called the Bird-Shaped Potato Peeler, Home and Above's latest creation comes with a built-in Blemish Remover and a Blade Cover, making it the safest and most convenient vegetable peeler currently available.



Committed to making kitchen prep cute, fun, and safe, Home and Above works tirelessly each month to develop innovative products that make food preparation easy and safe, so that children are protected from injuring themselves.



"One of the biggest stresses for parents cooking a lavish meal is the sharp utensils and equipment lying around once the meal is completed," said Charles Kohn, Founder and Owner of Home and Above. "That's why we made sure that our vegetable peeler came with a blade cover, allowing it to be safely and easily stored. Our Bird-Shaped Potato Peeler does just that, all while making meal prep cute and fun with its adorable bird design."



The Bird-Shaped Potato Peeler comes with a comfortable grip swivel function, a built-in potato eye remover that removes imperfections and blemishes from potatoes, and a cover for seamless storage. The peeler can be used on any vegetable or fruit, and is made with high-quality ABS and stainless steel, ensuring a sharp and efficient peeling experience. The overall design makes the peeler incredibly easy to clean and dishwasher safe.



"Spread the word on the launch of our latest product and head on over to our website to learn more about its versatility," said Charles Kohn.



The Bird-Shaped Potato Peeler is now officially available for purchase.



For more information, visit: www.homeandabove.com.



Contact:

Charles Kohn

charles@homeandabove.com