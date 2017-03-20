Introducing Honest-Rosie, the 6 Garments That Form 30 Outfits

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2017 --For the vast majority of people, the first headache of every day is waking up and deciding what to wear. Having to check whether or not parts of an outfit work together can be mentally taxing for a person who has just awoken and can set a negative tone for the rest of the day. A similar stress is all too commonly felt when shopping for clothes. Having to worry whether or not a cute new top will fit with other already owned wardrobe items is simply not enjoyable. Here to help remedy these issues is Honest-Rosie's 6-piece capsule collection. Sadly, many people around the world have not experienced the fashionable ease that comes with owning a capsule collection. In fact, many people in the western world have never even heard of a capsule collection or capsule wardrobe.



A capsule wardrobe is like a miniature wardrobe that can be adapted for any situation. The pieces of the capsule wardrobe come together to make a variety of outfits, but the key advantage of a capsule collection is that all of the pieces are tailor made to work together and share a stylish color scheme. Thanks to this pre-coordination, using a capsule collection is easy as there are virtually no clashing parts in the miniature wardrobe.



This is exactly the case for the Honest-Rosie capsule collection. With just six pieces, the collection forms thirty stylish and unique outfits. This variety is perfect for anything from a fancy dinner to a casual night out. To achieve this many combinations with just six pieces, just about every piece in the collection can do much more than what one might suspect. For example, the Mary Tunic functions as both a blouse and a tunic, while the Lily Skirt can be worn as a standalone dress.



Apart from the versatility and quality of the collection stands the ethics of the brand, a highlight that the Honest-Rosie team is incredibly proud of. Every piece in the collection is made of upcycled fabric that has been reclaimed as unused scraps from other factories. These pieces are then shaped by Honest-Rosie team members that are paid above fair trade standards. The result is an honest set of garments that are both stylish and high-quality.



Today, all of the pieces of the set are available for pre-order through a Kickstarter campaign while the Honest-Rosie team amasses enough funds to begin mass production and distribution. Those who contribute to the Kickstarter campaign will be rewarded with early bird pricing as well as thanks from the entire Honest-Rosie team. With the support of reader, Honest-Rosie aims to make fashion a breeze for anyone.



