Introducing iLLumibed, an Elegant Lighting Upgrade for Any Bed

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2017 --The darkness of an early wakeup or even a midnight snack run can ruin the mood of any day, making the whole day feel a bit off. Even just the sprint through the darkness to the hallway night can be unnerving. What's worse is when there are obstacles hidden in the darkness like children's toys or slippery clothes. For the elderly this can be a danger, for the young, this can result in painful lego missteps, and for everyone, walking in the dark is an unnecessary pain. To address this problem while providing a heavenly and adjustable aesthetic is an up and coming product by the name of iLLumibed.



iLLumibed is a product designed to subtly light up any room with a glow emanating from the underside of any bed. This is perfect for rolling in and out of bed in what would be an otherwise dark room. The lights are motion activated through included motion sensors that can be set up by the base of the bed, so there is no switch that needs to be pressed. Additionally, a controller allows the user to select from a variety of colors, allowing users to set any mood or theme for the room. What's more is that the brightness of the lights themselves can be adjusted, so they will always be the perfect brightness for every user: bright enough to light the path, but dim enough not to hurt the eyes or wake others.



As an added benefit, the iLLumibed uses only LED lights. In turn, the product is both energy efficient and long-lasting. This combination of adjustability and practicality makes the iLLumibed perfect for a variety of beds and users. From the cradle that needs to be softly lit as a parent approaches, to the college student who wants light in the middle of the night, but not to wake his roommate, to the adults who would enjoy the ambiance, the iLLumibed is perfect for all ages.



Sadly, the iLLumibed does not have the funds needed for mass production and distribution. To remedy this issue, the iLLumibed team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Those who support the campaign will be rewarded with early bird discounts on the product itself. With the support of readers, the iLLumibed hopes to make any situation a bit brighter and a bit safer.



To learn more visit the Indiegogo campaign page.