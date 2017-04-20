Introducing Inclusivi-Tee, a Progressive T-Shirt Company Changing the World, One Tee at a Time

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2017 --In recent times, the political world has become a more turbulent and hostile place. A variety of wedge issues have resulted in many people feeling isolated, judged, and alone, unable to make an impact on the causes they are passionate about or have a free and respectful conversation about forward-thinking issues. In fact, as ultra conservative values are being pushed through the United States government and equality continues to be threatened, progressive people can begin to feel like they have no support and nowhere to turn. A new startup company, Inclusivi-tee, plans to play a role in bringing the progressive community together by providing a variety of avenues in which an impassioned progressive can make an impact.



To accomplish this lofty goal, Inclusivi-tee is creating a quarterly subscription-based club through which members will receive at least one beautiful t-shirt every quarter and have access to an ever-expanding curated on-line source for progressive news, action plans, and information. The shirts will feature elegant and wearable artwork designed by a variety of artists to promote togetherness, diversity, community, and progressive values. By wearing Inclusivi-tee t-shirts, members can show their communities they care about the earth and the creatures that call her home.



In addition to spreading the progressive message through beautiful wearable art, Inclusivi-tee has pledged to donate 100% of the profits from t-shirt sales to a select group of local and national progressive, non-profit organizations. These organizations include Planned Parenthood, Disability Rights Advocates, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the National LGBTQ Task Force, and more. In this way, by combining money from all subscription sales, something as small as membership in a t-shirt club can make a significant difference.



But the team at Inclusivi-tee knows that being progressive is about more than simply giving money towards a problem, so the company will also foster a close-knit online community through its website Inclusivi-tee.com. Through the website, Inclusivi-tee provides information to its community, features news stories, sets up action plans, and even features stories about its members and the ways they are making a difference. Through all of these avenues, Inclusivi-tee will encourage people to come together to form an inclusive and loving community where everyone is welcome.



To reinforce the idea of an online Inclusivi-tee community, the company has decided to turn to crowdfunding rather than a single traditional investor for support. Those who support the campaign will receive a variety of rewards ranging from recognition on the website to a t-shirt to a trip to Minneapolis to meet with the board. With the proper support through a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, the Inclusivi-tee team will be able to begin production of the first quarterly t-shirts and continue building its community.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.