Royal Oak, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2021 --InfoVote is pleased to announce the launch of its voter awareness app, a 100% free and non-partisan tool designed to help increase voter awareness and prepare inner-city millennials for the general and midterm elections. According to InfoVote's founder Myron Ragsdale, the app's creators will not be making any money from their efforts but are on a mission to give people the tools and information they need to make an informed vote.



"We are launching InfoVote during Black History Month for good reason," says Ragsdale. "We want to encourage inner-city millennials to participate in the upcoming midterm election, and our app is the one-stop-place for them to get all the information they need. We're also offering it completely free of charge so that it's accessible to as many people as possible.



"InfoVote allows users to check their voter registration status, register to vote, request an absentee ballot, find their nearest polling place, and see a snapshot of their Federal, State, and Local officials before casting their ballot.



As a free, civic information tool, InfoVote provides comprehensive nonpartisan information along with a safe environment for voter research. The app also allows users to receive regular news updates from the industry's top publications and access key polling and campaign data.



"InfoVote App is all you need to become completely informed about the entire voting process," adds Ragsdale. "And after all, given the current sociopolitical climate, there has never been a more important time for you to use your right to vote!



"The app is available in the Google Play and Apple App Store. For more information, visit the website at https://infovoteapp.com.



