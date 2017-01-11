Introducing JHO Studios, Makers of Unique and Artistic Handmade Wooden Floral Displays

Gaffney, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2017 --Homeowners spend lots of time and resources decorating, trying to make their home more comfortable and inviting. Sometimes people try for the "big statement," forgetting that real beauty is in the details, the little touches that inspire comments from guests. John Obelenus, the craftsman at JHO Studios, uses log cutoffs from a local sawmill to create one-of-a-kind flower vases. This wood that would otherwise end up in a burn pile takes on a new life in John's hands. He views each chunk of wood individually and uses the characteristics of the piece to define the finished vase.



Through the craftsman's eyes and with his hands, each vase is carefully machined, polished and finished so that it becomes a striking accent in the home. The vases hold glass test tubes, which in turn, hold flowers, and some of the vases are fitted with tea light candles or larger candles that create drama and elegance. Having beautiful flowers in a naturalized setting highlighted with candlelight creates a soothing and peaceful mood. The time and labor invested in each vase are quickly apparent when you hold and study them carefully.



Following the movement of responsible resource use, JHO Studios has taken advantage of a niche market and design, producing quality home décor items while not significantly impacting the environment, because of repurposing this "waste" wood.



John has been selling his vases locally and is looking to expand and create an online presence to share the beauty of these pieces. John is very passionate about his love for working with wood and is especially proud of these vases. JHO Studios has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise the needed capital to ensure a successful online launch. With the support of readers, John is looking forward to working with his passion and sharing it with others. Those who support the campaign will receive a discounted vase through the online store.



