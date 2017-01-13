Introducing Jot, the FREE Education Management Platform

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2017 --Education is at the core of building a better world. State of the art delivery mechanisms for education is directly proportional to a better quality of education, which in turn produces a better equipped generation to enhance the quality of life around them. Currently, better education tools are only available at highly affluent institutions. Furthermore, the quality of these tools are dependent on how much the institution has spent on it.



At the same time students and teachers in various part of the world have mobile phones, and advanced tools like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, SnapChat etc. However, these students and teachers still organize their learning activities on paper or in best case, some outdated digital tool.



Today, there is a new online education management platform to revamp the way that students and teachers manage their classes. This light in the dark is an up and coming platform named Jot (www.Jot.Academy). Jot is FREE to use by any student or teacher worldwide.



With Jot, educational activities become first class citizens in a student or teacher's daily digital life. For instance, when a teacher cancels class, the students see the message right next to their Facebook etc notifications on their mobile devices.



Through Jot's simple, yet powerful design, teachers can create class modules, invite students to it, share notes, assignments, quiz/test instructions, share grades and more. Jot provides 2 powerful means of communications also via it's class boards and chat functions.



Through continuous research, Jot has simplified just the right features so students and teachers can just focus on the learning. For instance, a teacher's post on a class board will trigger a notification to all students in that class, while student's posts don't. In another example, a student/teacher can only chat with those "they are taking classes together with, this term". This allows for usage of Jot to stay on point for educational activities and shields students from having to share personal information just to collaborate in a class. Such (and other) very carefully crafted design decisions makes Jot stand out in the crowd and makes it so attractive to all types of users.



Jot's mobile apps on iOS and Android integrates into the device's local calendar ensuring all the class timings and deadlines are pushed down to the device's calendar so a student or teacher can continue using their device calendar to see their overall schedules.



However, http://www.Jot.Academy understands that there is no one size fits all solution for every classroom, so the Jot platform is open to customization. Jot would be happy to work with schools, institutions and universities to create custom modules, built for a university's specific needs.



Sadly, a project as wide-reaching as this one requires funding to develop and distribute. To remedy this issue, the Jot team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Patrons will be mentioned on the backer list and a thank you for their contribution.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.