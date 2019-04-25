Introducing Moog Matriarch

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2019 --Moog Matriarch is a patchable 4-note paraphonic analog synthesizer with a built-in Sequencer, Arpeggiator, stereo Ladder Filters, and stereo Analog Delay. Capable of creating rich evolving chord patterns immediately with "no patching required", Matriarch invites access to an abundance of inspiring textures, new sounds, and an endless supply of happy accidents through its 90 modular patch points. Based on the vintage circuitry of classic Moog synthesizer modules, Matriarch is a catalyst for creative ideas and a medium for multidimensional expression.



**Matriarch Semi-Modular Analog Synthesizer is available now for preorder ($1,999). Matriarch begins shipping in Summer of 2019



MATRIARCH: Place/Time/Memory



Matriarch: Place/Time/Memory illuminates the interconnectedness between one's sense of place, our perceptions of sound organized in time, and the impressions they leave behind.



Exploring the Moog Matriarch synthesizer from their personal home studios, multi-instrumentalist Lisa Bella Donna, Ghostly Intl. electronic producer Max Ravitz (Patricia), Anthem / Call of Duty / Assassins Creed composer Sarah Schachner, and Paris Strother of Grammy-nominated R&B duo We Are KING express 4 unique sonic perspectives on the new instrument within the context of their own creative environments.



Continuing its tradition of debuting new synthesizers at Moogfest (Minimoog, Subsequent 37 CV, Grandmother), Moog Music will be offering a Sneak Peek of Matriarch to the public this Weekend at Moogfest 2019.



Ahead of Matriarch landing in studios and on stages this summer, Moog Music is offering a hands-on preview of the new instrument during Moogfest 2019, the annual music, art, and technology festival held in honor of electronic pioneer Bob Moog. The American synthesizer manufacturer brings their synth-building experience to Durham with the Moog Pop-Up Factory, where Moog invites the public to play and explore pre-release Matriarch synthesizers. Visitors also have the opportunity to discover what it takes to bring a new piece of technology into the world by engaging Moog Production Engineers as they live-build Matriarch onsite. The Moog Pop-Up Factory is free and open to the public April 25 - 28 at 300 Blackwell Street (Bay 7) Durham, NC 27701.



An exclusive Moogfest Edition of Matriarch is available for pre-order through Guitar Center, either onsite at the Moog Pop-Up Factory or through https://www.guitarcenter.com/Moogfest.gc from now through April 28. These Moogfest Edition Matriarch Synthesizers will be the first 250 instruments to ship from the employee-owned Moog Factory this summer.



Moog Matriarch is available for pre-order through all Authorized Moog Dealers worldwide starting Monday, April 30.



About Matriarch

The pinnacle of Moog's semi-modular family of synthesizers, Matriarch's patchable architecture and classic Moog circuits reward open exploration with endless sonic possibilities and unparalleled analog sound. Matriarch's 4 analog VCOs can be split into 4 notes of paraphony that can be sequenced, shifted, and stored with the instrument's intuitive 256 step sequencer, or stacked in unison to create a massive 4 oscillator mono synth.



With a deep assortment of synthesis modules based on Bob Moog's original circuit designs, Matriarch's 100% analog signal path spans a dynamic sonic vocabulary – from overdriven monophonic bass to gently evolving paraphonic plucks that cycle through waveshapes into a wash of infinite delay trails. Coupling the power of vintage-designed stereo ladder filters, dual Envelope Generators, stereo Analog Delays, and stereo VCAs, Matriarch delivers a multi-dimensional sound that empowers the sonic exploration of both space and time.



Though Matriarch's semi-modular design requires absolutely no patching, 90 modular patch points are easily accessible throughout the panel via the included 3.5mm patch cables. This powerful electronic instrument is a highly-versatile addition to any stage or studio that can effortlessly transform from a performance keyboard into a fully modular analog synthesizer at a moment's notice.



In addition to its standalone function, Matriarch is also an ideal processor of external sound sources and a powerful keyboard front-end for expanding a DFAM, Mother-32, Grandmother, or Eurorack modular system.



About Moogfest

Since 2004, Moogfest has been a forum for the exchange of ideas by artists, futurists, inventors, entrepreneurs, and scientists.



By day, Moogfest is a platform for conversation and experimentation, attracting creative and tech enthusiasts for four days of participatory programming in Durham, North Carolina. By night, Moogfest presents cutting-edge performances by early pioneers in electronic music, contemporary pop innovators, and avant-garde experimentalists in venues throughout the city.



Moogfest is a tribute to analog synthesizer pioneer Dr. Robert Moog and the profound influence his inventions have had on how we hear the world over the last 60 years. The exchange between engineer and musician that he fostered is celebrated with a unique festival format where the creative process is understood as collaboration among many people, across time, space, and culture.



Matriarch Addendum:



Mono, duo, and 4-note paraphonic playability



Stereo analog delay w/ up to 700ms of MIDI sync-able stereo or ping/pong style repeats



256 step sequencer w/ up to 4 notes per step and 12 stored patterns. Can be decoupled from Matriarch to independently sequence external gear



Arpeggiator with selectable modes (Order, Forward/Backward, Random)



Semi-modular analog synthesizer - no patching required



90 modular patch points for endless exploration



Expressive 49-note Fatar keyboard w/ patchable velocity and aftertouch



4 analog oscillators w/ selectable waveshape and hard sync per-oscillator



Full-range analog LFO with 6 selectable waveshapes



Dual analog filters with parallel (HP/LP), stereo (LP/LP), and series (HP/LP) modes available



Dual analog ADSR envelopes



Dual analog VCAs



3x bipolar voltage controlled attenuators with ring mod capability



2x4 parallel wired unbuffered mults



Additional simple analog LFO useful for adding modulation to delay, filters and VCAs.



1/4" external audio input for processing guitars, drum machines, and more through Matriarch's analog circuits



Stereo ¼" and 3.5mm Eurorack level audio outputs



MODULE PROVENANCE



Oscillators based on the Minimoog

Mixer based on the classic CP3 module

Filters based on the classic 904A module

Envelopes based on the classic 911 module

VCAs based on the classic 902 module

Analog Delay based on the MF-104M and 500 Series effects



SPECS



TYPE - Semi-Modular Analog Synthesizer



SOUND ENGINE - 100% Analog



NUMBER OF KEYS - 49 Full-Size Keys



TYPE OF KEYS - Velocity-sensing with Aftertouch (Velocity and Aftertouch are not hard-wired – available via MIDI, KBD VEL OUT and KB AT OUT jacks)



OTHER CONTROLLERS - Pitch Bend, Mod Wheel, Variable Glide, Expression pedal in to CV out, and Sustain Pedal in



POLYPHONY - Monophonic, 2-Note Paraphonic, and 4-Note Paraphonic



SOUND SOURCES - 4x Analog Oscillators with Selectable Waveforms (Oscillators 2, 3, and 4 support Hard Sync), White Noise Generator, External Input jack.



MIXER - 6 input (5 eurorack level and 1 instrument level) DC coupled discrete mixer with asymmetrical clipping behavior



FILTERS - 24dB/Octave Low Pass Filter with Resonance, 24dB/Octave switchable Low Pass/High Pass Filter with Resonance. Configurable in parallel (HP/LP), stereo (LP/LP), and series (HP/LP).



MOD SOURCES - Analog Modulation Oscillator with selectable and patchable output (Sine, Saw, Ramp, Square, Stepped Triangle, Smoothed Random, Sample and Hold, Noise). Additional LFO (Tri, Square)



ENVELOPES - 2x Four-Stage ADSR with End of Envelope gate outputs



ATTENUATORS - 3x Bipolar Voltage Controlled Attenuators with Ring Mod capabilities



MULTS - 2x4 Parallel-wired Non-buffered Patch Points



VCAs - 2x discrete analog VCAs routed in stereo



EFFECTS - Stereo Analog Delay with Ping/Pong, MIDI and CV clock sync, voltage controlled Mix, and independant L/R delay times, feedback, and I/O.



ARPEGGIATOR / STEP SEQUENCER - 256 Steps with up to 4 notes per step; 12 Sequence locations



PATCH POINTS - 90 x 3.5mm front and rear panels, 49 Inputs, 33 Outputs, 2x4 Parallel-wired Mults.



PEDAL INPUTS - 1/4" Sustain, 1/4" Expression



AUDIO INPUT - 1/4" TS jack (Rear Panel)



AUDIO OUTPUTS - 2x 1/4" TS jacks for line level output (Rear Panel), 1/4" Headphone jack with dedicated level knob (rear panel), 2x 3.5mm Eurorack level outputs, 2x 3.5mm Delay outputs



MIDI I/O - 5-pin DIN In, Out, Thru; plus MIDI over USB (Rear Panel)



DIMENSIONS - 32" (81.28cm) Wide x 14 1/4" (36.19cm) Deep x 5 1/2" (13.97cm) High



POWER - Included Power Adapter 12V DC (positive tip), 2A, 100 to 240 Volts AC, 50/60Hz with screw-on barrel connector.



WEIGHT - 24lbs. / 10.89kg



About Moog Music

Moog Music is the leading producer of analog synthesizers in the world. The company and its customers carry on the legacy of its founder, electronic musical instrument pioneer, Dr. Bob Moog. All of Moog's instruments are hand built in its factory on the edge of downtown Asheville, NC.