Introducing New HTML5 Digital Publishing Solution for Meeting iPad Readers

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2014 --Now, people can take help of a feature-rich iPad digital publishing solution for transforming printed content into interactive HTML5 digital e-books which can be accessed through iPads, smartphones and tablets. Hong Kong based PUB HTML5 has come up with this cloud based solution that has been designed to offer a superior digital experience to the iPad users.



This iPad Digital Publishing Software is an ultimate HTML5 digital magazine software for iPad and Android tablets. It’s simple to use and one can easily create digital content to reach the audience base that is using jazzy handsets like iPads. The enhanced user experience and the ability to browse through the content in a convenient manner are helpful to increase the visibility of the digital content. Businesses or individuals that want to penetrate the ever-growing mobile user base can take advantage of this excellent digital publishing tool.



The spokesperson of the company reveals that one can use the software for converting static PDF pages into dynamic digital publications such as digital magazines and digital catalogs. These days, most businesses want to have a digital shopping catalog to showcase their products and features before their customers in an interactive manner. The software allows creation of four different types of flipbooks, HTML, App, Exe and Zip.



According to the spokesperson, “Since Apple iPad doesn’t support Adobe Flash, one cannot access Flash based digital content on their iPads. We have developed this iPad Publishing tool that is based on HTML5 technologies. One can use the tool without having any technical knowledge and can create interactive digital content.” He maintains that a large number of businesses have started using this Digital Catalog Software to create highly interactive digital catalogs to be accessed through iPads.



The easy-to-use software allows people to quickly import PDF pages that need to be converted into digital content. People will also be able to choose from a number of themes and templates to create customized digital catalogs. One can download the free trial of the software available on the website of PUB Html5.



To learn more about the software or to download the free trial version, one may follow the PUB HTML5 Home Page.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 is one of the leading technology providers of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. The Hong Kong based company offers digital publishing software that allows users to convert any printed material into a unique digital publication. The company’s innovative desktop publishing software allows to deliver digital content via the web, tablets, mobile devices, and social media channels. The software can be used to publish online magazines, product catalogs, newspapers, business brochures, newsletters, corporate reports, annual reports, e-books, event flyers, or any other type of multi-page digital content.



Anyone who interest in this topic can also check the blog about iPad digital publishing software and learn more about PDF flip book with HTML5