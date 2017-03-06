Introducing Not Bag, the Solar Smart Bag Built for Today

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2017 --In today's world the concept of having a bag for nothing more than carrying items is absurdly simple and seems mundane. With the advent of twenty-first century technology, it is almost unbelievable that bags have not been developed to do more than simply carry items. With the inventions of GPS, wireless charging, and more a bag could be so much more than just a bag. Today, an up and coming company led by Paul Cheung has just announced its development of the Not Bag, a smart, solar enabled bag designed to revolutionize the public's conceptions of what a bag can and should do. The smart bag incorporates a stylishly simple design, massive capacity, and a plethora of technological tools to make the Not Bag the most advanced bag to reach market.



Upon viewing the Not Bag, one feature immediately jumps out at onlookers: one side of the bag is covered in a green solar panel. This panel serves as the bag's main power supply throughout the day, giving the bag itself a virtually neutral carbon footprint, a benefit that is becoming increasingly important. For the cloudy days, the bag can also be charged via a traditional wall outlet attachment, enabling the bag to operate in any setting.



This power is then used for three main functions. Firstly, the bag acts as a charging station for mobile devices. No longer will a person have to tote around a separate charging bank alongside a jumble of wires; instead, the Not Bag acts as a compact power supply for any mobile device. What's more is that this charging station is completely wireless, so a Not Bag user can slip his or her device into the charging pocket of the Not Bag without having to fumble around for a wire. The second prominent feature of the Not Bag is its notification system. When the bag is linked to a mobile device, a tab on the top of the bag will illuminate to discreetly notify the user of an incoming call. Last but not least stands the GPS-based location system. This function notifies a Not Bag owner if his or her bag ever becomes too far away from his or her mobile device, preventing both theft and loss of the bag.



Sadly, building a product as innovative as this one is no easy task. To financially support the launch of the Not Bag, Paul Cheung and his team have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Those who support the campaign will be treated to discounted pricing on the Not Bag while supplies last. With the support of readers Paul Cheung aims to revolutionize bags forever through the integration of modern technology into fabric.



